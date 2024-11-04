'Fast and Furious 11' filming to begin soon?

'Fast X' introduced Jason Momoa as the new antagonist

Fast and Furious actor Jordana Brewster also known as Mia Toretto has shared an update regarding the shooting of the 11th entry of the popular franchise.

Brewster played Dominic Toretto’s sister since the beginning of the franchise.

Recently while talking to Screen Rant, the actress revealed that she is not yet informed about the production, hence, she cannot say when the filming will kick start. But she jokingly added that she might force Vin Diesel to share information with her.

"I don't have a timeline. I'm usually - I mean, I'll probably read it online, or I'll try to, try to get some information out of Vin. But, no, I don't know yet. But hopefully soon.”

Furthermore, when asked if she would like to see her family reunion with Brian O’ Corner, played by late Paul Walker, the 44-year-old American actress said: “I'd like to see them. I'd like to see the teens come back. That'd be cool.”

Jordana, during the chat, also expressed interest in seeing her character doing some more action sequences in the upcoming sequel. She just hopes that the makers doesn’t ‘kill her’ in the movie.

Fast X was the last installment that released in 2023 with an unpredictable end, which hinted towards another entry. The film included Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez along with new entry Jason Momoa, playing the antagonist.