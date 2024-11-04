Matt LeBlanc quashes retirement rumours after Matthew Perry's death

The 'introverted' actor has previously explained his absence from the spotlight

Matt LeBlanc isn’t drawing the curtains on his acting career just yet.

Amid reports that the Friends alum has quietly retired after Matthew Perry’s death last October triggered him to re-evaluate his life, his publicist put those rumours to rest with a single word.

“Rubbish,” he told The Mirror when asked if there was any truth to the report.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Perry’s untimely death prompted LeBlanc, 57, to reflect on his own life choices.

A source told the outlet, “Such an important part of his life and a good friend is gone. It has made him rethink his life. He wants to focus on other interests as that’s what is important to him right now.

The insider continued, “He would need the perfect opportunity to return in front of the camera for any role in TV and film as he has silently retired. He is financially stable and doesn’t really want to be in the limelight anymore.”

Notably, LeBlanc has previously explained that his absence from the spotlight is simply due to his introverted nature.

“People will always ask me if I’m alright, because I’m much more low-key and reserved than my character in Friends,” he said in a 2012 interview via Radar Online. They think that I’m depressed, or I’m sad or upset — but I’m just not amped up to go out in front of an audience and do a TV show. That’s not who I am.”