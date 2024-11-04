Kate Middleton shares exciting video as William lands in South Africa

Kate Middleton, who did not accompany her husband to South Africa for his much anticipated event, seems to be missing Prince William as she's not with him during the trip.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts have shared the clips from South Africa as William met with the leaders fighting to save the planet during four-day visit to the country.

The Prince of Wales will carry out engagements throughout the week before leaving South Africa on Thursday evening

Prince William has met with young leaders who are fighting to save the planet during the first engagement of his four-day visit to South Africa.

King Charles III's eldest son William engaged with 120 young environmentalists from Africa and Southeast Asia, discussing their sustainability projects and experiences as he attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme.

Prince William also shared his first picture with the young leaders from Cape Town with message, saying: "Thank you for an incredible welcome in Cape Town, already feeling inspired after an afternoon at the first @EarthshotPrize Youth Leaders programme!"

Prince William is in Africa without his wife Kate as he is exploring how he and the Earthshot Prize can support these youth leaders in their mission to save the planet.