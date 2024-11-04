Mariah Carey weighs in on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub

Mariah Carey addresses Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub

Mariah Carey has recently shared her thoughts on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, the singer recalled she was announced as one of this year’s nominees for the Hall of Fame in February alongside Cher, Ozzy Osbourne and Mary J. Blige.

However, Mariah didn’t make it to the list when the inductees were announced back in April.

“My thoughts are: I didn’t get in,” said the 55-year-old.

Mariah told the outlet, “Everybody was calling me going, ‘I think you’re getting in!’ and so I was excited about it. But then it didn’t happen.”

She then quipped, “My lawyer got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before me.”

Earlier, in her interview with the LA Times, Mariah opened up about only winning five Grammy awards in her music career.

“They gave me two Grammys when I first started out,” she remarked.

Mariah mentioned, “Then one year — huge year for me, career-wise — I had like six nominations with the Daydream album and ‘One Sweet Day’ and ‘Always Be My Baby’ and ‘Fantasy.’”

“All those songs in a row ended up being so big that you just thought, ‘OK, at least ‘One Sweet Day’ is gonna win best duet or something.’ Then I sat there the whole time and I didn’t get anything,” explained the songstress.

Mariah added, “Whatever. If they give me more Grammys, I’ll like them more.”