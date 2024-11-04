Queen Camilla reveals major problem about King Charles cancer battle

Queen Camilla made rare comments about King Charles's ongoing cancer treatment in her new appearance.

The Queen Consort was recently featured in an ITV documentary surrounding the rising issue of domestic violence.

During a conversation with Diana Parkes, the mother of domestic abuse victim Joanna Simpson, Camilla delighted the royal fans by saying, "He's doing really well."

In response, Diana said, "He looks amazing. He looks amazing. I'm so pleased."

After hearing this, Camilla made a light-hearted remark and said, "The problem is trying to stop him. That's the problem."

These comments came after King Charles and Queen Camilla's successful tour of Australia and Samoa.

Soon after the royal couple's tour, Buckingham Palace's spokesperson shared that the "extensive journey the perfect tonic. He has genuinely loved this tour."

The Palace official further said, "We’re now working on a pretty normal looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms."

For the unversed, the royal family announced King Charles's cancer diagnosis in February 2024. The monarch is currently undergoing treatment.