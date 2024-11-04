Prince William launches meaningful initiative as huge paycheque disclosed

Prince William appears to be diverting attention of the public after he came under fire as astonishing details about his private estate earnings were uncovered.

The Prince of Wales, who started the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to find practical solutions to alleviate the problems causing climate change, is en route Cape Town for the fourth award ceremony of the 10-year plan.

On Monday, the Earthshot Prize announced that it is launching new programmes “inspire and engage the next generation of climate innovators”.

The series of initiatives include: the Global Climate Accelerator Network, the Climate Youth Leadership Programme, and Project Slingshot, which will launch in partnership with National Geographic.

Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize stated that the programme is an “invitation to young people everywhere to reclaim their future and unleash their time and talent to fix the planet, one solution at a time.”

She continued, “At The Earthshot Prize, we believe in the power of climate creatives – the builders, creators, makers, doers – and we want to encourage every young person to dream of one day becoming an Earthshot winner. Because when they win, we all win.”

The new initiatives come just a day after The Sunday Times report disclosed the “millions” which are being made from William’s private estate, Duchy of Cornwall, and Charles’ Duchy of Lancaster.

While the royals were criticised for earning massive profits from public bodies, like hospitals, and charities, there was a spotlight on how the Duchies are not abiding by the standards of energy efficiency, especially given King Charles and Prince William’s claims about environmental causes.