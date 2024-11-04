Ben Affleck makes 'first' shocking confession about Jennifer Lopez after split

Ben Affleck shares thoughts on estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, months after tragic split

Ben Affleck is finally reacting to estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s performance in his forthcoming film Unstoppable.

The multi-hyphenate star, who is currently in the midst of a tumultuous split with The Boy Next Door alum, shared his thoughts on her role of Judy Robles in the upcoming sports drama.

The 52-year-old star told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, November 3, while he appeared in the interview alongside his Good Will Hunting co-star and Artists Equity production partner Matt Damon and Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet about his estranged wife of two years, Ben said, “Jennifer is spectacular” and is giving her best in the film.

He said, 'Unstoppable is a very different movie than this but in a way it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists.

“Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, and Bobby Cannavale - all were really passionate about this film.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the project, claiming that both he and Damon are proud of the work they have done so far.

Meanwhile, Lopez opened up to Nikki Glaser during an exclusive session with Interview Magazine in October, offering an insight into her life after split from Affleck.

She said at the time, “I think my whole life I've just been trying to say I'm good enough, until where I am now, when I know.”

Jennifer marks her return to the big screen with Unstoppable, which is slated to release on Prime Video on January 16, 2025.