Kim Kardashian lands in trouble after wearing Diana’s locket: 'Class vs trash'

Kim Kardashian recently sparked controversy by wearing Princess Diana's vintage necklace at a recent event in Los Angeles.

For the unversed, the reality TV star was spotted at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 2, 2024, wearing the late Princess’s famous cross pendant.

After Kim's noticeable presence at the event, several fans took to their X accounts and began criticising the mother-of-four for ruining the royal jewellery piece.

Kim’s fashion choice sparked widespread backlash, with many fans labelling her 'sleazy' and 'tone-deaf.'

One fan commented, "She turned it into something vulgar."

"She had the audacity to put it on with this dress. Purely tone deaf, uneducated narcissistic unattractive brain," another X user penned.

One more follower wrote, "Perfect example of class vs trash."

According to Daily Mail, the Skims founder purchased the Attallah Cross pendant at a Sotheby’s auction for just under $200,000, in 2023.

Following the purchase of the vintage locket, Kim wore it for the first time on Saturday.

It is worth noting that the former Princess of Wales was first photographed wearing a similar royal accessory at the 1987 Birthright charity gala.