Taylor Swift ‘hits her mark’ at final show in Indianapolis

Taylor Swift achieves another milestone during her 'Eras Tour' US leg

Taylor Swift has added another feather to her cap after three consecutive nights of celebrating 18 years of her music career in Indianapolis.

The Lover crooner attracted a throng of Indy Swifties during her shows at Lucas Oil Stadium, breaking record night after night with a huge turnout of 69,000 plus attendees on the third and final night.

The 34-year-old acknowledged the sold-out crowd, “The fact that you would do that for us, for me, for my band, my crew, my fellow performers. You have just completely confirmed that we chose the right 69,000 people to spend our last night with.”

The 14-time Grammy Winner further revealed her reason of choosing Indy audience for final US leg as she sets eyes to enthral the music lovers in Canada.

After performing in three major continents, the music mogul and her team decided that the concert should be played for the most ‘dedicated’ as she praised the people of Indianapolis.

“We have got to bring this tour in front of the most dedicated, passionate, enthusiastic, excitable, loud fans. So we decided that the very last U.S. city on The Eras Tour would, in fact, be right here in Indianapolis, Indiana. And I can already tell we made the best decision possible," she told Billboard.

Previously, the pop star was in the Indiana state when she was a young 16-year-old and performed as an opening act for George Strait.

Swift will now head for grand finale in Canada where she will conclude her memorable 149 shows in Vancouver on December 8th, 2024 making 'The Eras Tour' the longest tour in music history.