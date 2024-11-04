Queen Camilla issues powerful statement after King Charles lands in trouble

Queen Camilla has been making it to the headlines after he new television appearance after surprising details about King Charles's private estate were unveiled.

The Queen Consort vowed to raise awareness about domestic and sexual abuse in an upcoming ITV documentary Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors.

In a teaser of the forthcoming television project, the Queen said, "You can imagine how terrifying it is for a woman to be stuck with a very violent partner, feeling that fear every single day."

For the unversed, the Queen has been tirelessly working on projects related to women's empowerment for more than a decade.

Now, with her documentary, she aims to publicly address the growing "heinous crime" and urges people to openly talk about domestic abuse.

She said, "By scratching the surface you get a terrible shock. It's such a heinous crime."

Notably, Queen Camilla also addressed this concerning issue at the Commonwealth summit in Samoa, urging men and women to support the "gigantic task ahead of us."

She added, "It is this: to end domestic and sexual violence across the Commonwealth, now and forever."

It is important to note that Camilla's powerful message came after King Charles landed in huge trouble related to the newly disclosed information about his private estate.

As per The Sunday Times, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, the private estates of the monarch and Prince William, have earned millions of pounds through agreements with "public bodies and charities."