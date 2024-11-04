‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Garrett Morris remembers facing ‘racism’

‘Saturday Night Live’

Garrett Morris recalls “racism” in the writing rooms of Saturday Night Live during his time.

As the NBC sketch comedy show marks a milestone anniversary, original cast member Morris looked back on his groundbreaking role as the first Black performer on the series, which debuted in 1975.

Morris recently shared his experiences on the show, candidly reflecting on the challenges he faced, including instances of racism within the writers' room during its early years.

“I will say to the end of my days: Lorne’s writers had a lot of racism going on,” he told The Guardian.

“Lorne himself? Zero racism. Because, remember, when I was hired I was the only Black writer. Lorne wanted to have somebody Black on TV at night-time. People didn’t want that. They were clamouring to make it all white. He didn’t.”

Throughout his five-year tenure on the show from 1975 to 1980, Morris consistently resisted getting type casted into stereotypical Black roles, preferring more diverse portrayals.

“It really threw me when we were going through the first show,” he recalled.

“I didn’t have a skit, but I was watching another one. I said to Lorne, ‘There’s a doctor in this skit. Why don’t I play the doctor?’ And he says, ‘Garrett, people might be thrown by a Black doctor.’”

He further explained, “Now mind you I had come from New Orleans, where you’re surrounded by Black medical doctors and Black PhDs. In all big cities down south, for that matter.”

Morris “felt proud” that he “was a minuscule part of the beginning of SNL,” and that he “created the chair for the non-white performer.”