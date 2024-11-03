Paris Fury faces terrifying experience during a family day out

Netflix star Paris Fury, the wife of heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury, recently experienced a terrifying incident of her life that left her and children shaken up.

The 34-year-old actress went out with family, but the day quickly turned from joyful to scary.

She was enjoying her trip to Lancaster's Childhood Museum with her children when she explored a room with full of creepy dolls.

Taking to her Instagram account, the star revealed, "So I know it sounds silly but I always think old fashioned dolls are scary."

As she entered the room with her kids, she felt uneasy feeling, "Then while I was looking at the dolls… The lights in the room and cabinets was flicking on and off. Safe to say we left the room quickly, and yes that is my scared voice."

Fury previously opened up about the heartbreaking experience of having a miscarriage. She shared her painful story just to break the taboo topic and to support parents who are suffering from the same thing.

However, despite the hard challenges in her life, Paris is focusing on creating love memories with her family.