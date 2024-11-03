Jesse Metcalfe believes dating outside industry propounds 'good balance'

Star Jesse Metcalfe made one of the shocking revelation about dating someone within the entertainment industry.
The Desperate Housewives actor and his girlfriend, Helene Immel, showed up at Cirque du Soleil’s KOOZA premiere.
While conversing with PEOPLE, he revealed his perception on how it feels dating an external.
“It's always a good balance for someone in this crazy business to date someone outside of the entertainment industry," the 45-year-old shared while referring to his partner.
For the unversed, Immel initiated her career in the music industry and released a track under the stage name, Lenachka, many years ago.
However, she shifted her focus towards the real estate industry and, is working effortlessly in the market.
Moreover, the couple begun dating in 2023 and publicly announced their relationship on Instagram, after celebrating Metcalfe’s 45th birthday.
The real state agent posted a photo of them together on a hike, resting head and head on his shoulder.
She went on captioning, “Here’s to many more hikes with you. Happy Birthday baby @realjessemetcalfe.”
Work wise, Jesse Metcalfe made his debut through playing the role of Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald on the NBC soap opera Passions in July 1999.
Mr. Hardman's book, featuring these new insights, is set for release on November 7
'Small Things Like These' is an adaptation of 2021 novel by Claire Keegan
Sharon Osbourne makes comments after Kelly confesses her friendly ties with Simon Cowell
Cardi B slams Elon Musk's 'puppet' label in 'derogatory' tweet
The Duchy of Lancaster, established in 1399 and currently held by King Charles
Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall strikes £37 million deal for Dartmoor Prison lease