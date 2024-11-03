Jesse Metcalfe believes dating outside industry propounds 'good balance'

Jesse Metcalfe made his first debut through the NBC soap opera 'Passions'

Star Jesse Metcalfe made one of the shocking revelation about dating someone within the entertainment industry.

The Desperate Housewives actor and his girlfriend, Helene Immel, showed up at Cirque du Soleil’s KOOZA premiere.

While conversing with PEOPLE, he revealed his perception on how it feels dating an external.

“It's always a good balance for someone in this crazy business to date someone outside of the entertainment industry," the 45-year-old shared while referring to his partner.

For the unversed, Immel initiated her career in the music industry and released a track under the stage name, Lenachka, many years ago.

However, she shifted her focus towards the real estate industry and, is working effortlessly in the market.

Moreover, the couple begun dating in 2023 and publicly announced their relationship on Instagram, after celebrating Metcalfe’s 45th birthday.

The real state agent posted a photo of them together on a hike, resting head and head on his shoulder.

She went on captioning, “Here’s to many more hikes with you. Happy Birthday baby @realjessemetcalfe.”

Work wise, Jesse Metcalfe made his debut through playing the role of Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald on the NBC soap opera Passions in July 1999.