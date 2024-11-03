Taylor Swift gives special nod to Travis Kelce in audience at Eras Tour

Travis Kelce receives special shout out as he attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift feels so highschool as beau Travis Kelce dances with her mom Andrea in the audience while she performs at the Eras Tour.

The mega popstar took over the stage at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday the second night of her three-day stint and the NFL star grooved to the beat in the crowd.

Fan-posted pictures showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end walking to the venue as he smiled in an all-black outfit.

In other pictures, Kelce was seen in the VIP area with Swift's mom, Andrea, during the 14-time-Grammy winner’s performance of So High School, a song from her hit album The Tortured Poets Department, which is believed to be about the athlete.

The Love Story songstress switched the lyrics of her song Karma to "Karma is guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," as she usually does when her boyfriend is in attendance at the Eras shows.

Another video posted on social media featured the lovebirds exiting the stadium together after the show.

The football star and Anti-Hero hitmaker first got linked in September 2023. Since then the couple has been making headlines supporting each other at matches and concerts, cheering on each other.