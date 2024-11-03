King Charles set to eliminate colonial references from Royal honours

King Charles is considering 'radical changes' to the Royal honours system, aiming to remove references to the UK’s colonial past.

Under the proposed revisions, the term 'Empire' would be eliminated from British honours, allowing recipients of the OBE (Order of the British Empire) to choose alternative recognitions, such as the Order of British Excellence or the Order of Elizabeth, in tribute to the late Queen.

Officials view the OBE as an outdated title tied to the country’s colonial history, and discussions around these changes suggest a willingness to modernize the system.

A senior Palace official commented, "Any change is a matter for the Government, but I think they would find that this place was pretty open to the idea."

This potential overhaul follows mounting pressure from Caribbean Commonwealth nations, which have called for the UK to consider substantial reparations for the historical injustices of the slave trade.

During a recent royal tour of the South Pacific, Charles addressed the Commonwealth Heads of Government in Samoa, firmly dismissing the notion of reparations.

King Charles emphasized the importance of learning from history while addressing the complex issues surrounding the UK's colonial past.

During a recent gathering with Commonwealth leaders in Samoa, he stated, "None of us can change the past, but we can commit with all our hearts to learn its lessons."

He underscored the necessity for the Commonwealth to engage in open and respectful discussions on these challenging matters, highlighting a collective commitment to addressing historical injustices.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has made it clear that the government will not pursue reparations for slavery, indicating a firm stance on the issue amidst ongoing conversations within the association regarding the legacy of colonialism.