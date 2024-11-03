Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for ‘grandchild number 13’

Kris Jenner celebrates grandson Rocky's first birthday

The youngest Kardashian child marked his first birthday this weekend, surrounded by the love of his family.

His grandmother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram to write down a birthday wish for her grandson Rocky, on Friday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared photos of daughter Kourtney Kardashian with her baby Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker.

The momager wrote “Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can't believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world,” in the caption.

Gushing over the child, she added, “You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can't wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma.”

Concluding the loving note with best wishes for the future, she wrote, “I love you so so much and I can't wait to watch you grow.”

The carousel featured a photo of Kourtney in an animal print jacket while spending time outside with her “precious” baby.

The Blink-182 singer and reality TV star have kept the one-year-old’s face hidden from the world as they continue to share pictures that don’t show his face.

Including Rocky, Kourtney and Travis’ children include Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, whom Kourtney shares with ex-partner Scott Disick, as well as Alabama, Landon, 21, who Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25.