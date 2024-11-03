Taylor Swift reunites with Travis Kelce at Eras Tour after brother’s uproar

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is soon to come to an end after ten more shows

Travis Kelce spent his weekend jamming to popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift’s music at her concert.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sported a Reputation-themed all-black outfit as he walked to the venue, accessorised with a silver necklace and white hat on Saturday, November 2nd, as per fan-posted pictures on social media.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and NFL star were later spotted leaving the stadium together after the concert ended.

Swift’s beau was seen enjoying and singing along to the songs as he shared the VIP section with his friend Ross Travis, Swift’s mom Andrea, and Joey Fatone.

The venue for Eras Tour show in Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium, is reportedly a 90-minute flight from Arrowhead Stadium, where Kelce and his team are set to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

This comes after Travis Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce got in a heated exchange with a college student who was trolling the tight end.

“Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f—– for dating Taylor Swift?” the heckler said.

The former athlete was surrounded by a crowd outside of Beaver Stadium on Penn State’s campus for ESPN’s “College GameDay” coverage at the time.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre turned towards the troll, seized his phone and slammed it on the ground, seemingly destroying the device.

The 14-time-Grammy winner will perform one more show before she wraps up the US leg of the record-breaking tour on Sunday night, and set off for nine shows across Canada which will bring the tour to an end.