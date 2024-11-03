Taylor Swift finds Travis Kelce's unfiltered relationship advise 'disrespectful'

Travis Kelce recently shared some unconventional relationship advice on his podcast, New Heights, alongside his brother Jason.

The suggestions, meant to help a listener overcome a marital slump, included "role play" and a trip to Spencer's for novelty items.

While some fans of Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, found his approach "disrespectful," sources close to the singer reveal she wasn't bothered by his comments.

Insiders describe Kelce's intentions as purely lighthearted, adding that Swift appreciates his humor and open-mindedness.

"Taylor doesn't have a problem with it," a source shared with (link unavailable)

"Nobody close to Taylor thinks badly of Travis. They are all 100 per cent supportive... His comments about his s*x life were not said in a creepy way; he was being honest."

Kelce's advice highlighted his playful side, showcasing his romantic nature and willingness to support those navigating relationship struggles. When addressing the listener's intimacy challenge, he suggested:

"I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's [like]... Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Set the mood a little bit more. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame a little more... Get that thing going, take her to a nice restaurant."

He also acknowledged the complexities of relationships, saying:

"Women, they're weird. They don't just always want to have s*x... I don't know why; they don't operate on the same wavelength as us... Women like to be sought after."

Fan reactions were mixed, with some finding Kelce's comments too forward.

"This is so disgusting and disrespectful. He needs to shut up fr," an X user said.

Another added: "This was the absolute last thing I needed to hear today."

Despite the backlash, sources reaffirm that Kelce's relationship with Swift remains healthy.

"Travis has a healthy relationship with Taylor. He's smart enough to not put his foot in his mouth and say or do something stupid to derail that. What he said was appropriate."