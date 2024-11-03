Kylie Jenner wants to reverse her plastic surgery treatment: Here’s why

Kylie Jenner realises she gets carried away with plastic surgery treatments: Source

Kylie Jenner wants to reverse her plastic surgery to look natural.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, the model “realised she was getting a little bit too carried away with the treatments”.

“She’s not going to give up entirely, but she’s going to start the process of scaling back and undoing some of the things she’s gotten,” shared an insider.

The source claimed the Kylie Cosmetics founder is “starting to get some of her lip filler dissolved," adding that she wants to "reduce them to a more natural size”.

The source told the outlet, “She’s also talking about getting her butt downsized a little. She’s wanting to be more high fashion these days and the extreme curves just don’t fit the mold when it comes to the couture looks.”

Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, began getting lip fillers at 17 years old.

Earlier in a 2023 interview with Homme Girls, Kylie mentioned, “I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room.”

“I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it,” she further said.

Interestingly, during an episode of The Kardashians in 2023 Kylie confessed she “went on a journey the last year dissolving half my lip filler”.

Meanwhile, Kylie, who is dating Timothée Chalamet, might be influenced by the actor to change up her look.

“Kylie is no longer posting as many snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look,” remarked another insider.

The source added, “She has been wearing less makeup, too.”