Jennifer Lopez struggles to move on from Ben Affleck romance: Report

Jennifer Lopez reportedly still longs for her estranged husband Ben Affleck and finds it difficult to move on from their past relationship.

An insider recently revealed to In Touch Weekly that the Batman star is still in the mind of his former flame and she reportedly can't shake off her enduring feelings for him.

The tipster remarked, "She [Lopez] claims to be moving on from Ben, but the truth is quite the opposite. She’s still totally obsessed with him."

Moreover, the source disclosed that Jennifer has even her notifications on for Google Alerts of Affleck’s name to keep check on him regularly.

The insider said, "And even she has Google Alerts set up for his name, which is just beyond unhealthy."

Speaking more of JLo’s crazy obsession with his ex-partner, the tipster said whenever she is with her friends she always talks about Affleck and their past relationship.

"Any time she sees their mutual friends, she steers the conversation to Ben," the insider added.

The source added, "She often finds excuses to swing by his house, dropping off items just to linger and see what he’s up to. And anytime she talks to Matt Damon, it’s always about Ben."

Another source previously shared with People magazine that the Air director has been focusing on his work and children.

"Ben is much focused on work and his kids and staying busy and happy," the insider shared.

For the unversed, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben in August this year. The former power couple is currently settling their legal matters.