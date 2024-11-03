King Charles’ aide quits significant role amid controversial claims

King Charles had to bid farewell to an important member of the staff following the end of his Australia and Samoa tour.

The then-Prince Charles had hired a Diversity czar, Eva Omaghomi, in July 2021, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made shocking allegations of racism in the royal family.

Omaghomi, who had worked for the Royal Household for 13 years, was promoted to be Charles’ senior most aide – the first black woman – during the peak of the race row.

The aide’s role was to “help take forward Their Royal Highnesses’ work with minority groups in the UK, Commonwealth and globally”.

Omaghomi had accompanied the monarch to Rwanda two years. As for the recently-concluded 11-day tour to Australia and Samoa, the aide was notable absent.

In a report by The Sun, Omaghomi resigned from her position last month to pursue a job in the private sector with insiders stating that they were “sorry to see her go”.

“Eva has been a much-valued part of The King’s team for over 17 years,” a royal source told the outlet. “She is taking up an exciting new opportunity outside the Household, but will continue to advise The King on community engagement matters.”

Just weeks before Omaghomi took her post with King Charles, Harry and Meghan accused the royals of having “unconscious bias” in the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan also revealed that there were conversations about Prince Archie’s skin colour, while the Duchess was still pregnant with him.

The interview sparked ire from the royals with Prince William’s rep famously issuing a statement saying “racism has no place in our society”.

However, insiders revealed that following the Sussexes’ remarks, big moves were made. An inclusion and diversity ‘strategy and action plan’ was initiated shortly afterwards and Palace has set a target of having 14 per cent ethnic minority staff by 2025.