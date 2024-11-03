Alan Rachins, 'L.A. Law' star, passes away at 82

Alan Rachins, a talented actor best known for his iconic roles in L.A. Law and Dharma & Greg, has died at 82.

Rachins passed away in his sleep due to heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his wife, Joanna Frank, confirmed.

Rachins' remarkable career spanned over five decades, showcasing his versatility as an actor. He played the boorish law partner Douglas Brackman Jr. in L.A. Law for 13 seasons, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations in 1988.

"In the pilot episode, there was nothing of the more flamboyant or bizarre side of Douglas; he was going to be the hard-line office manager, the penny pincher," Rachins recalled in a 1990 interview with The New York Times.

"It was kind of limited, and I didn’t know where it was going. But quickly it developed a lot more color and flamboyance."

Rachins also portrayed Larry Finkelstein, the wacky hippie dad in Dharma & Greg, for five seasons. He noted the stark contrast between his two roles: "The roles were like night and day."

Born on October 3, 1942, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Rachins grew up in Boston. He began his acting career in New York, studying with renowned instructors and making his Broadway debut in 1967.

Rachins' early career included a notable stint in the original stage production of Oh! Calcutta, where he appeared nude for 18 months. He joked about the experience during a 2020 L.A. Law reunion: "We went through a very intense month-long rehearsal before that day came when we actually took off the robes together... When I was introduced to someone as an actor in Oh! Calcutta, I frequently got the line, 'I didn’t recognize you with your clothes on.' That was the supposed joke I must have heard 30 times."

Rachins also ventured into writing and directing, working with acclaimed directors like Arthur Penn and Steven Bochco. His film appearances include Heart Condition, North, and Leave It to Beaver.

Rachins is survived by his wife, Joanna Frank, and son, Robert.