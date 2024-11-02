Anne Hathaway turns heads in new night out look in NYC

Anne Hathaway flaunted her chic style during a Friday night out in Soho.
The 41-year-old rocked a black mini-dress layered with a coat, showing off her legs.
The Idea of You actress carried a small Kurt Geiger bag and sported lacey knee-high sturdy boots.
She styled the outfit with yellow lens sunglasses and gold jewellery, which further enhanced the outfit.
Hathaway seemed cheerful and in good spirits as she flashed a joyful smile to the cameras before heading out for the night.
Her night out follows a series of selfies the actress posted on Instagram in an unrecognizable Halloween disguise.
She rocked a unique costume on October 26th, dressed as Lady Liberty with eerie make-up and wore a do it yourself 'Boo York City' t-shirt, paired with a short blonde wig, and the iconic crown.
She captioned the carousel with the same phrase, "Boo York City."
The Princess Diaries alum also added a black leather jacket and a grey scarf to her costume and posted a video of her having a good time.
Her post received up to 780k likes and was bombarded with comments from fans praising her creative and unique costume.
