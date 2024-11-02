Adele shares 'unfiltered' thoughts on her 'most-beloved' 90s' character

Adele gets candid about Meryl Streep's character

Adele is head over heels in love with Meryl Streep's most beloved film role.

During one of her exclusive appearances on Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency shows, Friday, November 1, the 36-year-old songstress impersonated Madeline Ashton, Streep's character from the 1992 film Death Becomes Her as she made her way through the crowd.

Paying homage to the 90s' iconic character, the Hello singer sported a silver jacket as well as a blonde wig to stay true to the theme.

Adele scurried with a Bob as she greeted the Academy Award winner on the occasion.

Belting out lyrics from her 2015 album I Love You, Adele dedicated the song to Streep in between the lyrics.

This comes on the heels of the singer's sweet moment with Celion Dion at her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, October 26.

She also took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal why sharing the stage with the legendary artist was a meaningful experience.

The Skyfall singer wrote at the time, "I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!"