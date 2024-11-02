Nick Cannon pulls off 4 Halloween outfits with his children

Nick Cannon managed to impress his 12 children with iconic costume ideas.

Nick Cannon figured out how to impress his 12 children this spooky season.

Nick wore four different costumes to celebrate Halloween with his kids.

On October 31st, the My Rib singer posted several photos and videos on Instagram that displayed a line-up of different outfits he wore with his children.

One video showed the father dressed up as Bowser, a fictional character from the game Super Mario Bros, while Abby De La Rosa, the mother of the three-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, dressed up as Princess Peach.

The twins were in adorable get-ups as Mario and Luigi.

However, the celebration didn’t end there; Nick also wore matching costumes with three of his sons as they dressed up as wrestlers.

He was seen wearing a Jack-O-Lantern costume with his other 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, but later Moroccan changed his outfit and dressed up in a gorilla costume.

"Nights of the Jack! We all are Pumpkins and one gorilla for Halloween!" Cannon captioned his post.

In another post, the American comedian was seen donning an Iron Man suit with his two-year-old son, who was disguised in an adorable Batman costume as they went trick or treating in their neighbourhood.

Even though the 44-year-old father was dressed as Iron Man this year, he impressively spent time with his kids on Halloween like Superman.