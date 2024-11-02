Beyoncé gives bold topless tribute to Prince and Apollonia for Halloween

Queen Bey channels Prince and Apollonia in daring Halloween look.

Beyoncé turned up the heat this Halloween with a daring tribute to the legendary Prince and Apollonia, sharing her bold costumes on Instagram.

The superstar left fans in awe as she went topless for her Apollonia-inspired look, sizzling in a plunging black lace bustier layered beneath an open tuxedo jacket.

For her Prince-inspired transformation, she slipped into a vibrant purple coat with a frilled white shirt, pairing it with black lace underwear and accessorizing with a matching purple guitar.

This homage marks her second Halloween look of the season, following an earlier costume honoring the legendary Betty Davis.

As always, Queen Bey's Halloween style was a showstopper, blending homage with her signature glamour.

Beyoncé set Instagram ablaze with her Halloween tribute to Prince and Apollonia, captioning the post "PURPLE NASTY" alongside a purple heart emoji.

In another standout snap, she transformed into Prince himself, channeling his iconic style as she posed atop a vintage red car, guitar in hand.

Sporting a short curly wig and a purple coat, Beyoncé’s homage to the Purple Rain era captured the essence of the music legend, proving once again that she reigns supreme in Halloween creativity.

Fans went wild over her Prince and Apollonia-inspired Halloween costumes, flooding her post with praise.

One follower exclaimed, "ROCK ERA LOADING MAMAMAMMAAAAAA!" while Khloe Kardashian joined in with a series of purple heart emojis. Another fan cleverly dubbed the look "Beyonrock."



