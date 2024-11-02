Sabrina Carpenter recreates Iconic Hilary Duff dress from ‘Lizzie McGuire’ film

Sabrina Carpenter has recently received a special nod from actress Hilary Duff for channelling her iconic look from the movie Lizzie McGuire.

On October 31, the Taste hitmaker took to her Instagram account and posted a carousel of photos featuring her popular igloo dress which she chose to recreate on Halloween.

In a viral video, which was initially posted by Carpenter on TikTok, the singer showcased her acting skills in which she was reenacting an iconic scene from the family-comedy film.

To grab the attention of her fans and admirers, the Please Please Please singer has played the same song that was played in the movie titled Supermodel in the background of the clip.

Carpenter wrote a fun-filled caption over her post which reads, "Me November 1st."

Reacting to the Bed Chem singer's spooky look, Duff commented, "That’s that me espressssso!!!!!!!!!!!"

The 37-year-old musician has also shared Carpenter’s Halloween costume on her Instagram stories and wrote over the image, "Isn’t that sweet.. I guess soooo."

As the globally known singer’s post went viral, several of her fans and admirers immediately overflowed the comments section with praise.

One fan penned, "Best movie ever… my childhood. your costumes are THE best. also this literally has to be the same exact outfit … so cool."

"So glad u finally found this costume," another fan gushed.