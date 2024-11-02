Kate Middleton health update: new surprising details revealed about treatment

Kate Middleton's fans are worried about Catherine's health as they wonder why she's still making surprise public appearances even after completing her chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales is still hesitant to make her way back to her usual schedule of royal events.

Kate's schedule seems to be more unpredictable as her doctors are managing her "stress levels", according to a new report.

The future Queen is trying her best to focus on remaining cancer-free while balancing her royal duties and persona life.

"Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being," a royal insider told Us Weekly.

"She appreciates the sense of purpose but wants to ensure her stress levels don't get [too high]."

Royal expert Christopher Andersen also shared his knowledge about Priceness Kate's recovery and royal comeback amid her health crisis, saying she's prioritizing her mental health.

"Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago," he said.

Anderensen went on: "She's tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she's not taking anything for granted. She's following doctor's orders...[It's] baby steps."

While focusing on her health, Princess Kate is splitting her time between her family, her charities, and the things she has to do as a senior royal.