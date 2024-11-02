Kate Middleton takes strict measure to protect family’s privacy

Kate Middleton, who has several incidences of privacy invasions, took strict measures to protect the privacy of her three children with husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent an abdominal surgery earlier this year, almost had her privacy breached after hospital staff reportedly tried to view her private health information.

Moreover, when Kate hadn’t revealed her shocking cancer diagnosis, her public appearance had sparked some unkind speculations, which compelled the press to do more digging.

Given her experiences, Kate has made sure that their private space is not invaded by prying eyes when the public is visiting royal residences as part of the tourist attractions in London.

Prince William and Kate’s official residence is the private quarters at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, which is off-limits. Meanwhile, the Palace is open to visitors all year for its changing exhibitions.

TikTok user Laura Ann Barr noted a key detail employed by the Waleses to keep wandering eyes away.

“I'm at the Kensington Palace tour! Look at the secret windows they have that make sure you can't see into Kate and Will’s private garden to the right. They have it on all the windows in this room,” she said in the clip, via The Mirror.

Prince William and Kate’s private quarters are not only cordoned off but they also have frosted windows which blocks the view of their private.

