Anne Hathaway to star with Jeremy Strong in crime film 'Paper Tiger'

Anna Hathaway was last seen in 'The Idea of You'

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is all set to share screen with Emmy and Tony Award winner, Jeremy Strong in upcoming crime-drama film, Paper Tiger.

Amid all the horror flicks releasing this year in the American market, the cinegoers will get a genre change in the form of James Gray’s thriller.

This time, Gray is coming with a plot revolving around two brothers, who try to navigate their way through the world of corruption and violence when they get severely terrorized by the Russian ‘mafia’, that eventually effect their bond.

Besides Anne and Jeremy, the film also features Oscar nominee, Adam Driver. The shoot is set to kickstart in 2025.

Paper Tiger will take back director James to his old Little Odessa and We Own The Night roots.

The crime-thriller will be fully financed by Leone Film Group. Meanwhile, Rafaella Leone will be working as the producer along with Rodrigo Teixeira under the banner of his 'RT Feature' production company.

On the professional front, Anne Hathaway was last seen in romantic film, The Idea of You alongside Nicholas Galitzine. At present, she is busy in the post-production of Mother Mary directed by David Lowrey.