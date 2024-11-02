Andrew Garfield still longs for old flame Emma Stone: Insider claims

Andrew Garfield has seemingly found it hard to let go of his feelings for his old girlfriend, Emma Stone.

An insider revealed to Life & Style magazine that the Hacksaw Ridge star is reeling from a recent breakup with his last girlfriend, Kate Thomas, and is currently struggling with his love life.

During this challenging phase of his life, Andrew is reportedly combatting feelings of guilt and regret over his past romance with Emma.

The source remarked, "Andrew is haunted by guilt and regret, over his four-year-romance with Emma."

"He’s convinced he let the love of his life slip through his fingers," the insider added.

Moreover, the tipster shared that the 35-year-old actress is happily married to American actor and comedian, Dave McCary. On the other hand, Andrew had no choice except to relive his old memories with her.

The source remarked, "But Emma is married now to Dave McCary and has a daughter, so Andrew is stuck with her memories."

Speaking more of their mutual feelings the insider said they had previously confessed their enduring affection for each other.

Reportedly, in 2015 during an interview, Emma dubbed her ex and said, "Someone I still love very much."

Meanwhile, the We Live in Time actor has also returned the sentiment in 2017 and added, "There’s so much love between us."

Andrew and Emma previously dated for four years before parting ways in 2015.

However, now, the Poor Things star is married to McCary and has one daughter named Louise Jean.

Andrew was romantically linked to Kate earlier this year, but the two reportedly broke up in October 2024.