Austin Butler, Tom Holland to hit road as brothers in 'American Speed'

Austin Butler and Tom Holland's duo for 'American Speed' piques anticipation for the movie

Austin Butler and Tom Holland have been tapped to embark on a high-speed adventure in an upcoming movie, American Speed.

Daily Mail reported on Friday, November 1, that the Spider-Man star and Butler, 33, will be featured as drug-smuggling brothers in the new Darren Aronofsky thriller.

The Elvis star and 28-year-old Holland’s upcoming project is based on real-life brothers involved in the 1980s IMSA scandal, in which the two and several race car drivers were charged with fueling their careers via drug smuggling, money laundering or tax evasion.

The Deadline confirmed that no date for the beginning of the shooting has yet been disclosed.

With the two Hollywood heartthrobs starring in American Speed, fans have been wild about the casting.

"It already has won with casting," one fan wrote on the Screen Thrill News Instagram page.

"They don't give drug smuggler vibes, but they can act, so this will work. Hope they add some comedy to it also!" a second fan raved over the acting chops of the Masters of the Air actor and the Marvel superhero.

Additionally, this movie will mark the first time Holland would work with Butler, who previously worked in Dune: Part Two with Holland’s girlfriend, Zendaya.