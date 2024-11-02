Jessica Simpson celebrates 'seven years' of her biggest accomplishment

American singer, Jessica Simpson just completed seven years of sobriety.
Taking it to her Instagram account, the singer shared about her incredible accomplishment by posting a black and white photo of herself looking outside of an airplane window, while mentioning in the caption about being alcohol free.
Simpson wrote: “7 yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free.” She concluded the caption with a white heart emoticon.
Apart from fans, many of her celebrity friends came forward to congratulate her on this achievement. John Stamos wrote: “Bravo!”
Last year, the Irresistible singer celebrated six years of soberness and shared her breakthrough with fans and friends.
In 2021, the 44-year-old artist penned down a detailed caption on Instagram mentioning why she decided to get sober in the first place.
She wrote: “The person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore.”
"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."
To conclude, the fashion designer wrote: “I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortable open. I am free.”
Work wise, Jessica Simpson announced in September that will be collaborating with 'Gunpowder & Sky' to make a documentary about her life.
Takashi Yamazaki's 'Godzilla Minus One' bags an Oscar for 'Best Visual Effects'
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum split: 'No bad blood' remains
Eva Longoria salvaged 'John Wick' with six million dollar investment at the 11th hour
Doting parents, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took their sons out for Halloween party
Bruce Willis’ family announced actor’s Aphasia diagnosis in 2022, later frontotemporal degeneration
Federal appeals court rules in favour of Ed Sheeran in Marvin Gaye copyright case