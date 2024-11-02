Jessica Simpson celebrates 'seven years' of her biggest accomplishment

Jessica Simpson is all set to make a documentary film on her life

American singer, Jessica Simpson just completed seven years of sobriety.

Taking it to her Instagram account, the singer shared about her incredible accomplishment by posting a black and white photo of herself looking outside of an airplane window, while mentioning in the caption about being alcohol free.

Simpson wrote: “7 yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free.” She concluded the caption with a white heart emoticon.

Apart from fans, many of her celebrity friends came forward to congratulate her on this achievement. John Stamos wrote: “Bravo!”

Last year, the Irresistible singer celebrated six years of soberness and shared her breakthrough with fans and friends.

In 2021, the 44-year-old artist penned down a detailed caption on Instagram mentioning why she decided to get sober in the first place.

She wrote: “The person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore.”

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."

To conclude, the fashion designer wrote: “I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortable open. I am free.”

Work wise, Jessica Simpson announced in September that will be collaborating with 'Gunpowder & Sky' to make a documentary about her life.