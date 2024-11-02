'Godzilla Minus One' to get sequel from director Takashi Yamazaki

Takashi Yamazaki's 'Godzilla Minus One' bags an Oscar for 'Best Visual Effects'

A new chapter of Godzilla has been confirmed, however, it remains under the wrap whether it will be a direct sequel or not.

The new monster movie is going to be directed by the Godzilla Minus One's maker, Takashi Yamazaki.

An official announcement was made through official account of the franchise.

It came out with a disclaimer, ‘emergency announcement’, followed by the exciting news saying that a new motion picture has been greenlit with Takashi being the director and writer. He will also be doing the VFX for the new flick.

Last year, the 60-year-old Japanese director’s monster film turned out to be a huge commercial success, reported Digital Spy.

Soon after its release, when the producer, Minami Ichikawa, was asked about the possibility of a sequel, he responded saying: "We established a dedicated 'Godzilla Room' division at Toho in 2019. We're collectively considering the future of the Godzilla character.”

Minami told Japanese GQ: "We've had things like animated Godzilla films in the past, so we're brainstorming new avenues to expand the Godzilla universe, including publications, merchandise, and collaboration products.”

Godzilla Minus One was set in the backdrop of postwar Japan. The film became the highest-grossing movie of the Japanese Language in North America.

Not just that, but Yamazaki’s directorial also bagged an Oscar in the category of Best Visual Effects.