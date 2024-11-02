Jamie Foxx reveals health scare details in Netflix comedy special

Jamie Foxx is set to address his cryptic medical issue from last year in his forthcoming Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

A teaser trailer revealed the special's December 10 premiere date, with Foxx hinting at the personal struggles he faced.

"I said, 'If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,'" Foxx says in the trailer, offering a glimpse into his resilience.

In April 2023, Foxx was hospitalised for a "medical complication," but details remained scarce. His daughter, Corinne, initially shared the news, assuring fans he was "already on his way to recovery" while filming Back in Action in Atlanta.

Foxx later expressed gratitude to his loved ones, particularly his sister and daughter, for their support during his recovery.

"They saved my life," he wrote in a July 2023 Instagram post. "First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."

The Netflix special, directed by Hamish Hamilton and produced by Foxxhole Productions and Done + Dusted, promises to shed light on Foxx's health scare.