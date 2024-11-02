Tia Mowry reflects on ‘nonverbal connection’ with twin Tamera Mowry

Tia Mowry on relationship with twin sister bond Tamera Mowry

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry’s twin sister bond has always been something out of this world.

The 46-year-old actress reflected on her “nonverbal connection” with Tamera while on a date with a man named Charles during the Friday, October 25, episode of Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

“We could literally read each other,” she told the man, remembering her childhood and growing up with her same-aged twin sister. “I could really sense whatever she is feeling.”

During the conversation, Charles asked Tia if she hoped to find someone else, potentially a romantic partner, who could bring her the same sense of harmony. Tia responded confidently, “Yeah, of course.”

Charles then tried to guess what was on her mind, but his attempt fell short.

“I like Charles but he definitely isn’t my twin,” Tia joked in a confessional. “He is not on my frequency.”

Tia also shared how Tamera was always a great help when the former tried to balance attending school and auditioning for roles during her childhood.

“We had classes together. It was fun and I am really happy I had my sister with me in high school,” she shared.

“Going to high school with my sister was amazing. We never got into fights because they knew if they were to mess with one then they would have to mess with the other one. It was really nice to have that support system there.”