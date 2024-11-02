Gisele Bündchen confirms pregnancy by debuting baby bump in new photos

Gisele Bündchen expecting third baby with boyfriend after welcoming two kids with ex-husband Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has finally revealed her burgeoning baby bump

According to Page Six, the supermodel stepped out on Wednesday, October 30, for errands in Miami, showcasing her growing belly in a black dress.

She pulled her tresses back into a braid and walked briskly in flip-flops, sporting sunglasses and carrying her belongings in a tan tote bag.

This outing marks the first time Bündchen, 44, has publicly displayed her baby bump since news broke that she is expecting her third child with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Until now, the Brazilian beauty has been keeping her pregnancy under wraps. On October 12, she was spotted leaving a Pilates class in Miami Beach, but in a smart move, she held a large handbag in front of her stomach.

Bündchen, already a mother to two children with ex-husband Tom Brady, is about five or six months along in her pregnancy, according to recent insider reports shared by TMZ.

Additionally, People magazine confirmed on Monday that Bündchen is expecting her first child with the Jiu-Jitsu instructor, whom she met in 2021 and began dating in 2022 after finalising her divorce from NFL star Brady, 47, following 13 years of marriage.