King Charles takes 'severe action' against Prince Andrew amid health struggles

King Charles cuts financial ties with Prince Andrew, safeguarding monarchy

As Prince Andrew faces a major financial and lifestyle overhaul, King Charles has cut his £1 million yearly allowance and revoked his funded security detail amid monarch's terrifying health.

With his home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor also under review, Andrew may need to relocate and adjust his lifestyle following this dramatic change in his financial support.

In recent weeks, King Charles directed the Keeper of the Privy Purse, the monarchy's financial overseer, to end the Duke of York’s personal allowance.

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, the King no longer wanted his brother to be a "financial burden." Sources also revealed that this cost-cutting extends to Andrew’s private security detail, which, according to The Sun, will not be renewed beyond October.

A Palace insider remarked, "It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out."

Hardman also suggests that Queen Elizabeth would have likely required Andrew to downsize, possibly to Frogmore Cottage, following his association with Jeffrey Epstein and his step back from royal duties.

This decisive shift underscores Charles's approach to a streamlined monarchy, aligning with his vision for a more modernised, financially prudent royal family.



