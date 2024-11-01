Anna Kendrick slams director's 'power move' of embarrassing her on set

Anna Kendrick recently made her own directorial debut in 'Woman of the Hour'

Anna Kendrick isn’t mincing words about an unsettling power play she endured on set.

During her recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 39-year-old actress opened up about a moment when a director humiliated her in front of a hundred extras after she followed his suggestion to improvise a scene.

After the Pitch Perfect alum gave the improvisation a shot, she recalled how he cut the scene and, instead of offering feedback privately, took a jab at her publicly.

“He was like, ‘Oof, let’s go back to the script!’” Kendrick shared.

She described the incident as “very icky” and felt it was a “specific power move” meant to embarrass her and assert dominance.

Kendrick, who recently directed her first film, Woman of the Hour, noted that despite the director’s dismissive response, her improvised moment ended up in the film’s trailer.

"The thing that I improvised ended up in the trailer,” she said, before adding her unfiltered reaction: “So, f**k you!”