Iain Armitage wins Halloween by dressing up as ‘Young Sheldon’

Iain Armitage's character's reprisal hasn't been confirmed for the 'Young Sheldon' spin-off.

Iain Armitage lagged behind in dressing up for Halloween.

On October 31st, Ian took to Instagram to share that his costume didn’t arrive in time for Halloween.

"My costume for this year was supposed to arrive two days ago and it still isn’t here." shared the 16-year-old actor.

He confessed that he was contemplating going as his famous character, Sheldon, from the hit TV series Young Sheldon.

"I’m seriously thinking that I might need to go out as Young Sheldon,"

"The good news is that I really look like him!" he said jokingly.

He completely embodied the character with the character’s signature button down shirt tucked into his khakis.

Of course, the look wouldn’t have been complete if the star hadn’t finished off the look with a bow tie.

In the video, Iain even said the iconic Sheldon Cooper’s phrase, "Bazinga."



The character hasn’t been confirmed to be a part of the show but the creators shared they would love for him to be a part of it, if it fits into the storyline.

"We would love to have Sheldon on the show if we found the right episode for Iain." they told TVLine.



