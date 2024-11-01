Bella Hadid brings back 70s era with her denim mini dress

Bella Hadid was awarded with a belt buckle after showing off her horse riding skills.

Bella Hadid was seen dazzling as she modelled for a photoshoot in Los Angeles on October 31st.

She looked astounding as she effortlessly modelled a 70s style outfit on the set.

The 28-year-old supermodel stunned in a halter-neck denim mini dress with a deep neckline.



Her voluminous hair was tightly tied up in a high ponytail and a black headband, with the ends curled outwards.

She accessorised her retro attire with thick silver earrings, white bangles and finished off her vintage look with white heels.

The photoshoot comes after Bella made her runway comeback following a two year break, where she also reunited with her elder sister Gigi Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Bella is one of the highest paid models in the industry who was recently awarded with a belt buckle after being named Southern Cutting Horse Futurity's 2024 Classic LTD Amateur Champion for her horse riding skills.

The Victoria’s Secret model showed off her prized possession on Instagram last week.

"My very first champion buckle! I could just cry." she wrote in the Instagram story.