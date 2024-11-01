BTS' V makes first appearance amid military rules violation complain

BTS V shows off his muscular physique in rare photos

BTS star V made his first social media appearance following a formal complaint filed against him for allegedly violating military training rules.

A fellow soldier of V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, shared a carousel of new photos on Instagram featuring the 28-year-old artist with his muscular physique.

The series of rare images was accompanied by a heartfelt note from his army friend, expressing gratitude for the positive influence the South Korean singer-songwriter has had on his life since they became friends during their service.

The friend reminisced about their workout sessions together, writing, “Thank you for being with me through laughter and for supporting me during tough training.”

This touching post comes amid controversy sparked by recent comments from former CEO of ADOR Min Hee Jin, who revealed in an interview that V reached out to check on her during a difficult period in her feud with HYBE.

Her remarks gained traction, particularly when she mentioned that the BTS member contacted her while serving in the military.

This led a presumed Le Sserafim fan to lodge a complaint against him for using a mobile phone while in service, criticising the military for allegedly overlooking this behaviour due to V's status as a K-pop idol.