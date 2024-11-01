Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes turn heads at Halloween: ‘couple goals’

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes blow fans away with Halloween party costumes

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini leave fans yearning for love once again.

The country singer, 31, and Outer Banks actor, 32, dressed up as the Grease couple at Heidi Klum’s 23rd annual Halloween party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Thursday, October 31st.

The four-time Grammy nominated songstress cosplayed Sandy Olsson, Olivia Newton-John's character, sporting red high-heels and a skin-tight black outfit.

While Stokes dressed up as John Travolta, impersonating his character Danny Zuko with a black leather jacket and curly hair.

The lovebirds left fans squealing with excitement in the comments. One admirer wrote, “They killed it,” while another added, “couple goals.”

Echoing the sentiment, another chimed in, “STOP IT growing up loving Olivia Newton John, and this is so spot on I literally had to look closely! Awesome.”

The couple have also previously wore coordinating outfits to the red carpet this year at the People’s Choice Awards and Met Gala.

This comes after the One of Us Is Lying actor took to Instagram, proudly sharing a note of celebration for girlfriend’s sold-out Madison Square Garden Show, on Wednesday, October 30th.

"To make a record your way, with your people, and sell out the most famous arena in the world, made my heart explode out of my chest, and a little water out of my eyeballs," the actor wrote in the caption.

Adding, "I'm so proud to be in your corner, to be on your team, and be your partner on this journey of life. I love you, I’m so proud of you."

The couple were first spotted together in January 2023 and reportedly have been dating for two years.