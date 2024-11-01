Inside Cameron Diaz's refreshing approach to beauty and aging

Cameron Diaz is radiant in recent photos, and a source reveals to Life & Style that her decision to avoid fillers and Botox has paid off.

After scaling back her Hollywood commitments and embracing motherhood, Diaz's natural beauty shines through.

"Cameron used to get a little work done, like everyone else in the industry," the source shares.

"But she hated how it changed her face and swore off it years ago... She looks fantastic and very natural, unlike many of her peers."

The insider adds that Diaz feels sorry for some of her peers who have succumbed to the pressure of cosmetic enhancements. "Everyone's noticed her happy, healthy glow, and she credits her laid-back lifestyle out of the spotlight."

The Bad Teacher star'sapproach to beauty is refreshingly simple. "She takes care of herself from the inside out," the source explains.

"She eats a whole foods diet, doesn't deprive herself, and makes good choices." Her wine brand, Avaline, reflects her commitment to organic and pesticide-free living.

While Diaz indulges in regular facials and laser treatments, she avoids Botox and fillers. This natural approach has become a hallmark of her post-Hollywood lifestyle.

After an 11-year acting hiatus, Diaz is set to return to the screen in Netflix's Back in Action (January 2025).

Despite her comeback, she remains unapologetic about her time off.

At Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, she shared, "For me, it was just something I had to do... I didn't care about anyone's opinion or success. I wanted to build my family."