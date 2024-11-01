Selena Gomez excited to receive Equity in Entertainment Award

Selena Gomez to be honoured with Equity in Entertainment Award: Deets inside

Selena Gomez is over the moon to be honoured with prestigious Equity in Entertainment Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2024 Women in Entertainment Gala on December 4 in Los Angeles.

On October 31, the Only Murders in the Building actress reshared a screenshot of the THR’s post onto her Instagram Story.

In the statement shared via THR, it said, “The Equity in Entertainment Award recognises individuals who amplify the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.” ⁠

⁠“Selena Gomez has long inspired people worldwide not just as an incredible entertainer, but also as an individual deeply committed to advocacy,” said THR co-editors-in-chief Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Maer Roshan.

Nekesa added, “From raising awareness and funds in support of youth mental health through the Rare Impact Fund to her lupus advocacy and beyond.”⁠

Interestingly, Selena has joined Nicole Kidman, who will receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, as an honouree at this year’s gala.

Last month, the singer and actress also entered the billionaire club as she expressed her gratitude while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Emilia Perez red carpet.

She told the outlet, “I’m very grateful. I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money, but I really am giving all the credit to people who buy the products.”

Meanwhile, Selena has also produced the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why and the Netflix docuseries, Living Undocumented.