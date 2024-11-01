Bradley Cooper, ex Irina Shayk get together to trick-or-treat on Halloween with daughter

Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk reunite for Halloween

Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk trick-or-treated together with their 7-year-old daughter Lea in New York City Thursday night.

Cooper and Shayk were seen enjoying Halloween festivities in New York City’s West Village with Lea, who dressed up as a witch in a black gown with green face paint and a broomstick.

The former couple, who share custody of a 7-year-old, joined friends for the outing, including Anne Hathaway, who was also in costume with one of her sons.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Cooper, 49, got into the spirit with a furry animal costume, while Shayk, 38, embodied Lara Croft in an all-black outfit complete with a thigh holster and a long braid.

Hathaway appeared to be wearing a Star Wars-inspired outfit as she joined the group with her husband Adam Shulman and their son.

Earlier in the day, Cooper and Lea were spotted sharing a sweet moment in Greenwich Village, where Lea enjoyed an ice cream while dressed in a brown outfit adorned with red hearts and lightning bolts. Cooper, dressed casually in all black, carried a brown bag alongside his daughter.

Cooper and Shayk, who were together for four years before ending their relationship in 2019, continue to co-parent Lea and are frequently seen supporting her together.