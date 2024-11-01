Heidi Klum breathtaking Halloween transformation steals the show

Heidi Klum has once again outdone herself with her Halloween costume, transforming into E.T. from Steven Spielberg's 1982 classic film.

At her highly anticipated 23rd annual Halloween party in NYC, Klum revealed her elaborate look alongside husband Tom Kaulitz, who complemented her costume as the traditional E.T.



Klum's costume was a meticulous recreation of a scene from the iconic movie, complete with a hat, blonde wig, and prosthetics.

A close-up video on her Instagram showed Klum's face seamlessly blended into E.T.'s neck, with a blinking head perched on top.

Throughout the day, Klum teased her costume on social media, building anticipation for the big reveal. She had previously hinted, "You'll never guess what this year has in store."

In a conversation with People magazine, Klum shared the extensive planning and preparation that went into creating her costume.

"There goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight," she explained.

"It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning. And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans, and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things."

Klum's dedication to her Halloween costumes has become a beloved tradition. Past looks include a peacock, a life-like worm, Princess Fiona from Shrek, and Jessica Rabbit – all achieved with impressive prosthetics and hours in the makeup chair.

This year's party, presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, featured DJ sets by Questlove and Gottmik & Violet.

Even Halloween queen Janelle Monáe joined in on the E.T. fun, revealing her own take on the character earlier this week.