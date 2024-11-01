Bruce Springsteen salvages crowd from Halloween spooks with 'Ghostbusters'

Bruce Springsteen led the E Street Band for a 'Ghostbusters' rendition

Bruce Springsteen banished the spooky vibes with a lively performance of Ghostbusters.

People reported on Thursday, October 31, fans at Centre Bell in Montreal were treated to a special Halloween night show as The Boss kicked things off with Ray Parker Jr.’s iconic title track. This marked the first time Springsteen has covered the song.

A fan video captured the E Street Band launching into the familiar keyboard intro, complete with Springsteen’s backup singers dancing energetically.

By the time the 75-year-old took the mic, the audience was already under the spell, mesmerising more as he sang, "If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood, who you gonna call?"

After exploring this new musical territory, the E Street Band smoothly transitioned back to their classic sound.

In addition to Ghostbusters, the setlist included classic hits like Atlantic City, Hungry Heart, No Surrender, Racing in the Streets and The Rising.

To cater to the nostalgic blast, Springsteen also performed more recent tracks, such as Letter to You and his rendition of the Commodores’ Nightshift, featured on his 2022 album Only the Strong Survive.

Additionally, Springsteen and the E Street Band’s Canadian tour runs until November 22, culminating in a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The band is set to tour Europe in May, June, and July of next year.