Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' may potentially position her for Oscar nomination

'Wicked' is slated to release on November 22

Ariana Grande’s Wicked has turned out to be lucky for the singer as she gets nods for Oscar nomination.

Critics seemed to have really enjoyed the early preview of the film. They called Jon M. Chu’s flick as 'masterpiece' and also gave a go-ahead for Grande’s Academy nomination.

Detractors, Clayton Davis and Zack Sharf gave their two cents about the astounding adaptation of the musical that goes by the same name. They praised the Everyday singer’s comic timing.

"The 31-year-old pop star commands each of Glinda’s signature numbers, including a delightful rendition of Popular. But it’s her knack for comedic timing that makes her so memorable.”

“Her delivery of various one-liners and zingers is one of the film’s highlights, potentially positioning her for a first-time Oscar nomination in the best supporting actress category”, they wrote.

On the other hand, Variety also backed Grande for Best Supporting actress nomination in the next Oscars.

One of their writers, Katcy Stephan wrote: “I was pessimistical going in, but...WICKED is a masterpiece. Ariana Grande makes Glinda sparkle, she milks every moment with gusto, humor and hair flips. Jon M. Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait."

Wicked, featuring Ariana and Cynthia Erivo is officially set to hit theatres worldwide on November 22, 2024.