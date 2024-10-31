Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' may potentially position her for Oscar nomination

Ariana Grande’s Wicked has turned out to be lucky for the singer as she gets nods for Oscar nomination.
Critics seemed to have really enjoyed the early preview of the film. They called Jon M. Chu’s flick as 'masterpiece' and also gave a go-ahead for Grande’s Academy nomination.
Detractors, Clayton Davis and Zack Sharf gave their two cents about the astounding adaptation of the musical that goes by the same name. They praised the Everyday singer’s comic timing.
"The 31-year-old pop star commands each of Glinda’s signature numbers, including a delightful rendition of Popular. But it’s her knack for comedic timing that makes her so memorable.”
“Her delivery of various one-liners and zingers is one of the film’s highlights, potentially positioning her for a first-time Oscar nomination in the best supporting actress category”, they wrote.
On the other hand, Variety also backed Grande for Best Supporting actress nomination in the next Oscars.
One of their writers, Katcy Stephan wrote: “I was pessimistical going in, but...WICKED is a masterpiece. Ariana Grande makes Glinda sparkle, she milks every moment with gusto, humor and hair flips. Jon M. Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait."
Wicked, featuring Ariana and Cynthia Erivo is officially set to hit theatres worldwide on November 22, 2024.
Kelly Rizzo finds love again with Breckin Meyer, honours Bob Saget's legacy
Royal Family celebrates the Festival of Lights as King Charles returns from India' famous Wellness center
Saoirse Ronan left her male stars speechless with her remark on self-defense and women safety
Keke Palmer courageously shares her story of child-on-child sexual abuse
Selena Gomez shares her views on Puerto Rico comment made by comedian at Donald Trump rally
'RM: Right People, Wrong Place' documentary is slated for global release with an official release date