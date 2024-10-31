Prince Harry’s NATO appearance reveals beautiful Meghan Markle's tribute

Prince Harry recently made an appearance in a NATO military committee meeting via video link, where fans noticed a touching nod to his wife, Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, took the opportunity to discuss the progress and expansion of his Invictus Games initiative.
While Harry spoke about supporting wounded servicemen and women, eagle-eyed fans spotted a wedding photo of Harry and Meghan displayed behind him, a sweet reminder of their bond amid their individual pursuits.
At the meeting, Harry, dressed in a suit and poppy pin, was accompanied by a delegation from Invictus, who briefed NATO officials on the program's impact and future growth. Although he and Meghan have been seen separately more often lately, sources close to the couple suggest they’re pursuing different passions, with Harry focused on his patronage and Meghan on entrepreneurial endeavours.
According to a source, "It's clear that a twin-track approach is evolving." Another insider added, "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple."
Looking ahead, Harry's beloved Invictus Games is set to expand with winter sports for the first time in Vancouver and Whistler next year. With the 2027 Games planned for Birmingham, there is already speculation on whether Harry’s family members, including the King and Prince William, might lend their support on home turf.
